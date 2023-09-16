KCR Inaugurates Massive Irrigation Project, 'Bahubali Pumps' To Serve 6 Districts

Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project will change the future of six districts, Telangana said

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today inaugurated the monumental Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project that the government says will change the future of six districts. These districts have been drought-prone and impoverished in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

Drinking water and irrigation facilities will become available in hundreds of villages. Following the inauguration, elaborate puja rituals with kalash containing Krishna waters is being conducted. The water will be taken to the villages to wash the feet of the village deity.

There will be celebrations in every village in the old Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts tomorrow, as a symbolic mark of self-reliance with water availability in an area that has been known for drought and migration.

Giant pumps installed as part of the project have been nicknamed "Bahubali pumps". KCR has said the lift project scheme, "features giant pumps unparalleled anywhere in the world," as it will fulfil the drinking water needs of South Telangana's residents.

KCR said it is a matter of pride how the scheme overcame numerous obstacles and was completed with the government's vision of self-rule.

The Chief Minister will address a massive public meeting at Kolhapur a day ahead of when top leaders of the Congress and BJP are expected to hold big meetings in Hyderabad.