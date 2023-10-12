'Nothing Personal': Telangana Ex Top Cop Flags Police Officer To Election Commission

RS Praveen Kumar has flagged the name of yet another district police chief

At a time when the Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of as many as 20 senior officers in Telangana, including 10 district police chiefs, the state Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Indian Police Service officer RS Praveen Kumar has flagged the name of yet another district police chief.

Mr Kumar shared with the Election Commission photographs and video as evidence to support his allegation that the Superintendent of Police at Asifabad-Komuram Bheem district does not appear to be fair and neutral and has asked for his transfer as well.

"I have nothing against him personally, but the manner he was brought in by abruptly transferring a tough officer, Mr Kalmeshwar, IPS at the behest of Sirpur MLA, Mr Konappa is raising a lot of eyebrows," Mr Kumar said.

"Police officer or any officer for that matter in a high position should not only maintain utmost integrity, but also appear transparent. If the district SP goes to a private trust, (Koneru Konappa Trust) owned by the MLA, which is built on the government land subverting rules and felicitates the MLA in public gaze and serves food there, what kind of neutrality can we expect in the election?" Mr Kumar said.

He alleged the MLA's family is actively involved in illegal satta (matka) and other similar activities and yet no has been filed despite complaints to the police. Mr Kumar alleged the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was recklessly used against political opponents in this district, at the behest of the MLA.

The former IPS officer gave the examples of three student volunteers of Delhi University who got kidnapped recently and were reportedly thrashed by the MLA's followers.

"It took almost 24 hours to file an FIR in Kagaznagar Rural police station and I had to talk to three senior-most IPS officers for that. The police allowed the accused to surrender after 72 hours," Mr Kumar said.

The BSP leader said most station house officers (SHOs) were appointed in the district "after they produced letters of endorsement of the MLA".

Without naming the district police chief, the BSP leader who intends to contest the Sirpur assembly seat, said he has asked the chief electoral officer of Telangana and the Election Commission to replace the SP of Asifabad.