2 Men Allegedly Kill Brother-In-Law In Telangana, Bring Head To Police

The incident was reported in Nampally police station in Telangana's Nalgonda (Representational)

A 26-year-old person was brutally murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brothers-in-law in Telangana's Nalgonda.

The incident was reported in the limits of Nampally police station in Nalgonda District.

According to Nampally police, the 26-year-old identified as Saddam was murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brothers-in-law, Irfan and Ghouse, on Saturday evening.

"They brought Saddam's head to the police station premises and have surrendered to us. It seems like there were some family disputes going on between them since last two years but we still need to verify the same," police said.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.

"The dead body has been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy," police added.

