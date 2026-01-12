Telangana Man, 80, Who Built His Own Grave Dies, Laid To Rest

An 80-year-old man in Telangana, who built his own grave while leading a healthy life, passed away on January 11.

A resident of Laxmipuram village, Nakka Indrayya had gained national attention for constructing his own final resting place years in advance, as a peaceful gesture to ensure that his children would face no burden during their time of grief.

Indrayya, who built his own grave beside his wife's, has placed a plaque at the site inscribed with a message on the eternal truths of life and death.

He made it a routine to visit the spot, clean the surroundings, water the plants and sit in quiet reflection.

The man's life was marked by a tireless spirit of giving.

Sharing Indrayya's contributions, his elder brother, Nakka Bhumayya told PTI videos: "He built his own grave... and also a church in the village. He did several good things for the village. He distributed his wealth during his lifetime to his four children. He built houses for them and organised nine weddings in the family...” Srinivas, a villager, recalled Indrayya's guiding principle: “Whatever you hoard will slip away, but what you give to others will stay with you forever.” Following his passing on Sunday, Indrayya's final wish was fulfilled as he was laid to rest at the grave he had prepared with his own hands.

For many villagers gathered in large numbers for the last rites, Indrayya's journey served as a reminder that in a world driven by material pursuit, preparing for the end with clarity and calm can itself be a profound life lesson.

"I have built four-five houses, a school and a church and now my own grave. I am very happy. The very mention of building a grave causes sadness to many but I am happy," Indrayya had earlier told PTI Videos.

On a philosophical note, he had reminded that death is inevitable, and nobody can take their riches with them. PTI GDK ROH

