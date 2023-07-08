Months Before Polls, Why PM Modi's Telangana Visit Is Key For BJP

This is PM Modi's third visit to Telangana this year. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Telangana on Saturday, marking his first public appearance in the state following significant changes in the BJP leadership. His visit is taking place less than six months before the state election and as the BJP tackles a rare affliction of internal conflict.

PM Modi's visit to the state, his third this year, comes amid a marked attempt to bolster the party's image in regions beyond Hyderabad, where it performed well in the last municipal polls, particularly after the BJP's recent defeat in Karnataka.

Recently appointed state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with senior party figures, travelled to Warangal on Friday to prepare for PM Modi's visit. This change in leadership saw Mr Reddy replace Bandi Sanjay, reflecting the party's broader strategic recalibration in the state.

The Prime Minister will be launching infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,100 crore, including laying the foundation stone of the railway wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet, to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore. This high-tech manufacturing facility is expected to boost local employment and stimulate the development of ancillary units in surrounding areas.

This move comes against a backdrop of criticism by the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing the NDA government of neglecting Telangana. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has announced that his party will boycott PM Modi's visit, citing the alleged failure of the centre to implement promises made to Telangana like a Rs 20,000 crore coach factory that went to Gujarat.

"Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled even a single promise that he had made. He is busy laying the foundation stone for a railway factory in Gujarat. Not only has a brick been laid for the proposed coach factory, clearance for the tribal university is also pending. Byyaram Steel factory project, which was promised, has also not come to fruition yet," KTR said.

Despite these tensions, BJP's appointee for the election-bound state, Prakash Javadekar, has expressed optimism about the Prime Minister's visit, hoping it will rejuvenate party morale in the state. This sentiment is reflected in the extensive security arrangements in place for PM Modi's visit to Warangal, with over 3,500 police personnel deployed.

The Prime Minister's visit, while it hopes to mitigate internal party strife, also intends to send a clear signal about the BJP's increased focus on Telangana following their setback in Karnataka.