<i>"Maha Dharna</i> To <i>Maha Dharmayudh"</i>: Telangana BJP Chief Warns Congress

Telangana state BJP president N Ramchander Rao has threatened that a "Maha Dharna" protest organised on Sunday against the ruling Congress government is set to escalate into a "Maha Dharmayudh."

Addressing a large gathering in Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk, Rao positioned the BJP as the only viable alternative to both the "deceptive" Congress and the recently ousted BRS, declaring a fierce public movement to continue until the Congress government is unseated.

The protest, titled "People's Betrayal Day," saw a significant turnout as BJP cadres and supporters filled the central protest ground. The atmosphere was charged with anti-government slogans and demands for immediate action on unfulfilled electoral promises.

Rao launched a comprehensive attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, accusing the Congress of deceiving the public with "six guarantees and 420 promises" without implementing a single one.

​"Now, the people of Telangana are questioning why this Congress government which insults Hindu gods, plays with the future of youth, and tramples on the safety of women should be allowed to continue in power," Rao said.

He said there were numerous failures like non-payment of pending arrears for student fee-reimbursement, Aarogyasri bills, and timely salaries for state employees.

Rao said there was a stoppage of key assurances like unemployment allowance, the Rythu Bharosa farmers' scheme, and financial assistance for women.

Branding the current regime as a "government of commission and government of contractors," Rao remarked, "how can Telangana be 'Rising'? It is only Telangana that is sinking."

The BJP chief intensified the rhetoric by attacking the government's policies on land and its perceived stance on religion. He accused the Congress of moving ahead with a policy of auctioning off Telangana's lands and alleged that industrial lands previously sold by the BRS were now being handed over to real estate lobbies. He also noted the public backlash faced by the government's attempt at forced land acquisition in areas like Laghcherla, located in Mahbubnagar district.

On the issue of faith, Rao accused the Congress of engaging in communal politics and repeatedly insulting Hindu deities, sarcastically suggesting the party's only deities were "Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra." He repeated a previous allegation that CM Revanth Reddy had made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods to appease a minority community during a previous election.

Rao detailed the developmental works initiated by the Modi government in Telangana, including the expansion of national highways, AIIMS Bibinagar, Vande Bharat trains, the Central Tribal University, and the revival of the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory.

The BJP leader urged the people to reject the Congress, which he claimed was following the same path of deceit that led to the downfall of the previous BRS government.

"You have seen both BRS and Congress governments which deceived and cheated people. Give a chance to BJP to serve and fulfill your aspirations," he stated.