TRS, BJP Drop Key Contenders, Congress Fields Top Leaders In Telangana

The TRS, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, dropped sitting legislator, AP Jithender Reddy. (File)

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have ignored key contenders, but the Congress party has fielded senior leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The TRS, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, dropped sitting member of parliament AP Jithender Reddy, who was the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, in Mahbubnagar seat.

The BJP denied ticket to its sitting MP and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya from Secunderabad seat.

The BJP has fielded Bangaru Shruthi, daughter of former BJP President Bangaru Laxman, from Nagarkurnool constituency.

K Kavitha, daughter of the Chief Minister, is seeking reelection from Nizamabad, while in Khammam, the TRS has named former MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who quit the TDP earlier this week, as its candidate in Khammam.

In 2014, the TRS had won 11 seats, the Congress two, while the BJP, the TDP, YSRCP and AIMIM one seat each in Telangana, which has a total of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Polls would be held in single phase on April 11 in the state.

This time, the TRS, brimming with confidence after sweeping the assembly elections last December, has said it aims to win nothing short of 16 seats, leaving one for the AIMIM, with which it has teamed up.

The Congress, which won in 19 of the 119 assembly constituencies, is reeling under a string of desertions of its lawmakers.

As many as nine legislators have announced their decision to join the TRS, dealing the Congress a huge setback ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

The Congress has fielded key leaders -- Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Working President A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

"All important leaders are contesting in the elections so that the defeat of the Congress in the assembly poll should not demoralise the cadre that we are on a weak footing," AICC in-charge of Telangana, Rama Chandra Khuntia said.

