KCR Kicks Off Federal Front Mission With A Visit To Vizag Temple

KCR led TRS to a landslide victory in Assembly elections in December. (File photo)

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday began his mission to cobble up a Federal Front with a visit to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to worship at a temple and seek blessings of a priest.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, along with his family members left Hyderabad in a special aircraft. After landing at Visakhapatnam Airport, they drove to Sharada Peetham.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and his family members performed special prayers at Rajasyamala Temple. They later took the blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra.

KCR will leave for Bhubaneswar in the evening and call on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

After a night halt in the Odisha capital, KCR will visit the Konark Temple and Jagannadha Temple on Monday and later leave for Kolkata, where he will call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

After a meeting with Ms Banerjee, the Telangana Chief Minister will visit Kalimata Temple. Subsequently, he will leave for New Delhi, where he will have separate meetings with former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

During his two-three day stay in the national capital, the TRS chief will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will have meetings with some central ministers and discuss state related issues.

KCR, who led TRS to a landslide victory in Assembly elections in December, has announced that he will focus on national politics to work for cobbling up an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

After the electoral victory on December 11, he had stated that a consortium of regional parties may emerge soon.

The TRS chief, who plans to visit various states, has hired the special aircraft for one month.