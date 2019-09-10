Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan Opposes Uranium Mining In Telangana

Pawan Kalyan said an all-party round table conference would be organised shortly to discuss the issue.

Actor and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan has lent his support to the protests against proposed uranium mining in the Nallamalla forest area in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan said uranium mining would affect biodiversity and harm the environment. "Uranium mining would generate radon, which is a product of the radioactive decay uranium. People who inhale may be affected with lung cancer and even kidney issues when they drink water contaminated with uranium waste,'' he said.

People of both Telugu states will be affected as there is a real danger of the krishna river waters getting polluted. There could be high risk to pregnant mothers exposed to uranium mining ill-effects, he said.

On Monday, there was a complete shut down in Amrabad and Padara mandals of Nagarkurnool. Protestors even blocked the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway as part of a protest backed by the joint action committee of the Congress and Left parties.

About 70,000 people living in 48 villages in both these mandals fear that they will be affected by the proposed mining activity. Amrabad mandal is also home to a tiger reserve which has 22 tigers and hundred leopards.

Protestors are demanding that clearances given for the project should be immediately withdrawn by the Centre and also the state.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has met Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan and sought his support on the issue.

Pawan Kalyan said an all-party round table conference would be organised shortly to discuss the issue and chalk out a strategy of protests to stop the proposed mining as there was evidence of the harm it can cause from examples of chenchu tribals and also people of kadapa and Jharkhand.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.