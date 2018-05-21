Hyderabad Woman's Body, Wrapped In A Bag, Dumped Outside Railway Station

Late last night, a passerby informed the police about a suspicious-looking white package amid heaps of garbage. "Our team rushed to the spot and took the bag to Osmania General Hospital. When the bag was opened, we were shocked to find a woman's body inside," Venkanna Naik, Circle Inspector, Dabirpura police station, told news agency ANI.
CommentsA missing persons report filed by the woman's mother two days ago helped the police identify her. "She was a resident of Koti. Her husband killed her, packed her dead body in a bag and dumped it outside the railway station. A case of murder has been registered and teams have been deployed to arrest the accused," Mr Naik said.
(With inputs from ANI)