Hyderabad Woman's Body, Wrapped In A Bag, Dumped Outside Railway Station A missing persons report filed by the woman's mother two days ago helped the police identify her

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman's body was found amid heaps of garbage out a railway station in Hyderabad. Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman's body was found stuffed in a bag outside a railway station in Hyderabad. The body was tightly wrapped in a plastic gunny bag using rope and Scotch tape and later dumped outside the Dabirpura railway station.



Late last night, a passerby informed the police about a suspicious-looking white package amid heaps of garbage. "Our team rushed to the spot and took the bag to Osmania General Hospital. When the bag was opened, we were shocked to find a woman's body inside," Venkanna Naik, Circle Inspector, Dabirpura police station, told news agency ANI.



A missing persons report filed by the woman's mother two days ago helped the police identify her. "She was a resident of Koti. Her husband killed her, packed her dead body in a bag and dumped it outside the railway station. A case of murder has been registered and teams have been deployed to arrest the accused," Mr Naik said.



(With inputs from ANI)



