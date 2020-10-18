Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Balanagar Lake Breaches Its Level

Heavy overnight rain left several parts of Hyderabad flooded.

Heavy overnight rain left several parts of Hyderabad flooded. The heavy rain caused the Hyderabad's Balanagar Lake breach its boundaries last night, causing huge flash floods in nearby areas.

The heavy rain comes days after deadly downpour left at least 50 people dead and caused damage worth thousands of crores in Telangana.

Here are the Updates on Hyderabad Rain: