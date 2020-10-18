Hyderabad Rain Live Updates: Balanagar Lake Breaches Its Level

Hyderabad:
Heavy overnight rain left several parts of Hyderabad flooded. The heavy rain caused the Hyderabad's Balanagar Lake breach its boundaries last night, causing huge flash floods in nearby areas.
The heavy rain comes days after deadly downpour left at least 50 people dead and caused damage worth thousands of crores in Telangana.
Here are the Updates on Hyderabad Rain:
Heavy Overnight Rain In Hyderabad Days After Deadly Downpour
Frightening visuals showed vehicles being swept away as streets got submerged in water, and massive downpour caused huge damage in the state capital and nearby areas. This morning, videos showed people on their rooftops after floodwater entered their houses.