On Camera, Flooded Streets, Cars Floating Amid Heavy Rain In Hyderabad

Streets submerged in flood water, vehicles being swept away in strong currents were among the several frightening scenes witnessed in Hyderabad as heavy overnight rain devastated parts of the city and adjoining areas.

In a minute-long clip, an auto rickshaw and a car were seen being swept away as the locals tried to save the vehicles from being washed away.

Most frightening visuals with colonies flooded in the night; #Hyderabad & adjoining districts experienced heavy rain; vehicles getting washed away @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/5FqYUfp6hV — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, officials confirmed to NDTV that Balapur lake was breached last night which led to the flash floods in several areas of the city. This was the third lake breach within a week in Hyderabad.

In another dramatic visual, a car was seen being pulled out of a flooded road in Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The showers came close on the heels of a downpour that devastated parts of the city earlier this week, killing at least 50 people and and causing thousands of crores in damage.

Some areas received more than 150 mm through the day, triggering traffic jams and water-logging.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

Telangana state is the hardest-hit area but the flooding has also affected neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that flood-hit families will be identified and given ration kits at their doorstep.