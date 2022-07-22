Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad, Several Areas Waterlogged

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were on the job to drain out water. (File)

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state.

According to the meteorological office here, Khammam received 80 mm of rainfall, while Nalgonda got 25 mm till evening.

In Hyderabad, the Urban Health Centre at Hafeezpet received 103.3 mm of rain, followed by Jeedimetla (102.5 mm), the Telangana State Development Planning Society said citing rainfall data between 0830 hours to 2000 hours on Friday.

Consequent to the heavy rain, waterlogging was reported at several localities in the city, including Ameerpet, Kukatpalli, Begumpet and Qutbullapur.

The personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the job to drain out the water, civic body sources said.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at some places in Jagtial and other districts following heavy rain and the water flowed over the roads.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)