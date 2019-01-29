Fake Voter Card Of Former Chief Election Commissioner Found; Cops Probe

Officials said the matter of the fake voter cards of the top election officials was brought to their notice recently, following which they filed a complaint with the police.

Telangana | | Updated: January 29, 2019 09:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fake Voter Card Of Former Chief Election Commissioner Found; Cops Probe

Among the fake voter cards found, one was in the name of ex-chief election commissioner OP Rawat


Hyderabad: 

A case has been registered after fake voter ID cards in the name of Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat were allegedly prepared, officials said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said the matter of bogus voter cards of the top election officials was brought to their notice recently and they filed a complaint with the police to ascertain who created them.

Following a complaint lodged by Electoral Registration Officer for Nampally constituency, Mohammad Khaja Inkeshaf Ali, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, they said.

A GHMC official, based on preliminary enquiry said fake Aadhaar cards and residence proof in the form of electricity bills were submitted to get the bogus voter cards.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fake voter ID cardsOP RawatFake Voter Cards

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHGalaxy M Series

................................ Advertisement ................................