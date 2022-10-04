Eyes On 2024, KCR To Announce National Party On Dussehra

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to announce his national party on Dussehra

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti President K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to announce his national party on Dussehra.

The muhurat has been set for 1:19 pm on September 5. On Sunday, the Chief Minister, also known as KCR, held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents of the party.

KCR is said to have discussed the roadmap for the launch of the national party.

An extended meeting of the TRS legislature party and state executive committee is expected to happen on Wednesday at Telangana Bhavan, in which a resolution will be moved on TRS becoming a national party. It is likely to be called Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti, or BRS.

Elected members of parliament and assembly, legislative council members, zilla parishad chairpersons, mayors and municipal chairpersons, adding up to 283, are expected to attend.

The resolution seeking renaming of the TRS will be sent to the Election Commission. As a state-recognised party, the TRS can contest in any state.

Based on its performance in the upcoming 2024 national election, the TRS can seek national party status. Even before that it can get a national party status by getting six per cent votes in four or more states in the assembly elections.

KCR reportedly told senior party leaders that the BRS would emerge as an alternative to the BJP at the national level and that it would be a straight fight between the two in 2024.

The party wants to retain its election symbol of the Ambassador car and also its pink colour, but it is still a long way from officially becoming a national party.

The first election to be fought under the party that succeeds TRS is possibly going to be the Munugode bypoll that is expected to happen on November 4.

The party is likely to contest assembly elections in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

KCR is reportedly planning a massive rally in Delhi on December 9 when the BRS would be officially launched in the presence of organisations and leaders supporting it. The Chief Minister will be using a 12-seater aircraft to commute around the country, sources said.

Though leaders like HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) are expected at the public meeting, KCR's aim is to enter national politics with people's agenda and not by forming "fronts or tents", by bringing together regional parties.

KCR has told leaders they must tour different states to talk about the "highly successful" welfare schemes in Telangana over the last eight years to increase the political influence of the party.

KCR believes there is no need to convince other political parties, that it is more important to present an alternative political, welfare and development agenda before the people, sources said.

He himself intends to tour different states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand after Dussehra, reaching out not just to like-minded political leaders but also farmers associations, trade unions and civil society groups.