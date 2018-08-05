Drunk Man Allegedly Burns Wife To Death Suspecting Her Fidelity

The woman died at a hospital this morning. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman, who was set on fire allegedly by her husband in Warangal district of Telangana following an argument over "her fidelity", died today, police said.

The accused Balu allegedly lit her outside their house in Parwarvathagiri mandal of the district late last night after an argument in an "inebriated" condition and he also suffered burn injuries in the process, they said.

The woman died at a hospital this morning, they added.

She had suffered 95 per cent burn injuries during the incident while her husband sustained over 30 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

The deceased woman's mother lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her son-in-law used to harass her daughter frequently in a drunken state.

The complainant also accused the man of having an "illegal" affair with another woman, police added.

A case was registered and probe is on.