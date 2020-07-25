Telangana Self-Styled Godman Arrested For Claiming To Cure Covid Symptoms

According to the Miyapur police, a self-styled godman Mohammed Ismail has been arrested after he took Rs 12,000 from a person claiming to cure him of COVID-19 symptoms.

He has cheated over 70 people as of now, police said. (Representational)

Hyderabad:

A self-styled godman has been arrested for allegedly cheating a man by claiming to cure him of COVID-19 symptoms in Hyderabad on Saturday.

"The accused had been gathering people and claiming to cure fever, stomach and other health-related issues. He has cheated over 70 people as of now," said the police.

Further investigation is on. 

