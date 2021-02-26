Telangana Lawyer-Couple Murder Case: Congress Demands 'Court Monitored CBI Probe'

"We believe that the local police have colluded in this murder," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Congress leaders led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday and demanded a fair probe into the murders of advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, who were killed in broad daylight in Telangana's Peddapalli district last week.

TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking to ANI said, "The recent incident where two High Court advocates were hacked to death on a highway in broad daylight by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party activists in Manthani Assembly Constituency has shaken the Telangana state."

According to Congress, the sand mafia, TRS leaders and the police collaborated in the murders.

Mr Reddy said, "We believe that the local police have colluded in this murder and if the investigation is done by local police, this will yield nothing. We are also shocked that the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has neither condemned the murder nor ordered any speedy justice for the family of those dead."

The Congress leader further said, "We have come to the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, to request her to order a ''court monitored CBI probe'' into this issue."