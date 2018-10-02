Congress Alleges Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct In Telangana

Congress alleged that advertisements with pictures of K Chandrasekhar Rao have not been removed.

Congress in Telangana on Monday alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct for the coming Legislative Assembly polls as hoardings of government schemes carrying pictures of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ministers are seen at several locations in the city.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who held a meeting with the party's state office bearers and other senior leaders, also alleged that government advertisements with pictures of Mr Rao and ministers have not been removed from the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has not taken action on the alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct, Mr Reddy claimed.

The Congress has submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary SK Joshi on the issue Monday.

A representation was also submitted to the chief electoral officer (CEO).

Asked about the Congress allegation, CEO Rajat Kumar said the petition from the party has been received.

"We are asking Election Commission for guidance.We are writing to the Commission seeking their guidance," he said.

The TPCC president also said as per the directives of AICC, Congress would be organising 'Jan Sampark Abhiyaan' (campaign to contact people) from October 2 to October 10 as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr Reddy said besides paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday, the Congress leaders would hoist party flags in all Assembly and Mandal Headquarters and also conduct door-to-door campaign for a week across the state.

Dismissing TRS criticism against Congress' proposed alliance with other parties (TDP,CPI and TJS) describing them as 'Telangana betrayers', Mr Reddy alleged that the TRS president was a "Telangana Drohi (betrayer)" on multiple counts.

Mr Rao betrayed SCs, STs and other sections by not honouring the promises made to them, Mr Reddy charged.