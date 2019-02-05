Case Against Telangana Principal For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Students

The principal had been arrested in 2015 but was let out on bail. (Representational)

A case has been filed against the principal of a government school under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act in Andhra Pradesh's Khammam for allegedly sexually abusing students, police said today.

A group of girls had accused the principal for "misbehaving" with them after which the District Educational Officer had ordered a probe into the matter.

Members of a student organisation had staged a protest demanding stern action against the accused.

Police said that headmaster had been arrested in 2015 for allegedly sexually abusing girl students but was let out on bail.