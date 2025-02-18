Advertisement
BRS Leader K Kavitha Offers Prayers At 'Peddagattu Jatara' Festival In Telangana

Peddagattu Jatara festival is Telangana's second-largest religious congregation after the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

Read Time: 2 mins
K Kavitha participated in Peddagattu Jatara festival.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha today offered prayers at the Lingamantula Swamy temple in Telangana's Suryapet district and also took part in rituals at the five-day festival Peddagattu Jatara.

Peddagattu Jatara festival is celebrated in the name of Lord Lingamanthulu Swamy and Goddess Choudamma every two years. The festival is Telangana's second-largest religious congregation after the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

"I feel fortunate to have paid a bonam to the Lord... It is a testament to the culture and traditions of the Telangana state," Ms Kavitha said, adding "During the tenure of KCR, Rs 14 crore was allocated for the Jathra and the temple was developed in all respects".

She said the jatara is a symbol "of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage, whose devotion keeps our traditions alive".

"May Lingamantula Swamy's blessings guide us in strength, harmony and unity," K Kavitha wrote on X.

The five-day festival is of great significance, particularly for the Yadava community, which worships Lingamantula Swamy as their deity.

