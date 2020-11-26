BJP's Tejasvi Surya Charged With Trespass After Hyderabad University Visit

Tejasvi Surya has been campaigning extensively for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been charged in a police case for entering Hyderabad's Osmania University without permission earlier this week, in his campaign for the city civic polls.

The Osmania University Registrar had filed a complaint of criminal trespass against Tejasvi Surya, Telangana Police chief Mahender Reddy said today.

Tejasvi Surya has been campaigning extensively for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December . He has made several controversial remarks while targeting Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi as well as Telangana's ruling party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti).

The MP from Bengaluru visited the iconic university on Tuesday along with his supporters. He allegedly removed barricades and barbed wire put up at the gates and forced his way into the campus to address students at the Arts College building.

Mr Surya had accused police on the campus of blocking his entry on orders from Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao (KCR).

"We wanted to pay respects to the Telangana movement's martyrs at the Osmania University. But KCR has closed its gates," Mr Surya was quoted as saying.

The police denied it, saying it was the university that had put up the barricades to ensure that only staff and students,