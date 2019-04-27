Minor Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Telangana, Body Found In Well: Cops

Bhongir, Telangana: The girl, age 14, did not return from a special class (Representational)

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Bhongir district of Telangana, police said Saturday.

The girl, 14, who had completed her ninth standard, did not return from a special class on Thursday and her father lodged a police complaint.

During a search on Friday, her body was found in a dry well.

A post mortem report said she was murdered after being sexually assaulted.

Alleging that the police did not act swiftly in the incident, villagers held a protest, the police said.

The agitation was called off only after police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat assured them of catching the culprits soon.

