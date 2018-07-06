Telangana Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Complaint Sent To PM

Balka Suman is a lawmaker of the TRS from north Telangana's Peddapalli.

A lawmaker from Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS party has been accused of sexual harassment by two women.

The women who allege that the police in the state refused to act against the parliamentarian have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

Balka Suman, the lawmaker from TRS, has countered the charges, claiming that two women and two men had trespassed into his property in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, triggering an altercation.

Balka Suman is the lawmaker from Peddapalli and was a prominent face of the campaign for Telangana's statehood.