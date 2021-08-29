At Huge BJP Foot March In Telangana, "Taliban Mindset" Slur

As the march started, the entire area took on a saffron hue with flags, banners and hoardings

Thousands participated in a 55-day BJP-led footmarch that started from Hyderabad today, leading to concerns about a resurgence of Covid. The Praja Sangrama padyatra also made the "Taliban mindset" slur against the opposition official, with state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was leading it, levelling it against an un-named party.

The Karimnagar MP vowed to "liberate Telangana from the family and dictatorial rule of KCR (Chief Minister K Candrashekar Rao)" and provocatively asked if the people wanted a party with a "Taliban mindset", presumably referring to the AIMIM - led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Bandi Sanjay dared the Chief Minister to organise a Ganesh Shobha Yatra and Hanuman Jayanti from the Old City.

As the march started from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple by the Charminar, the entire area took on a saffron hue with flags, banners and hoardings.

"Jai Sri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were chanted by the thousands who gathered giving no thought to Covid protocol, setting off concern that the march will become a Covd hotspot.

The BJP leader said Mr Rao had promised jobs and unemployment allowance to the young people, a Dalit chief minister, and even a 125-feet statue of BR Ambedkar but did not fulfill those promises.

"Only his family has benefitted because of the formation of Telangana. Now he is talking about Dalit Bandhu Scheme... Whereas he is responsible for the suicides of unemployed youth, farmers and students," he said.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi reacted sharply to Bandi Sanjay's allegations, threatening to chop off his tongue for making "false allegations".

They said Bandi Sanjay should instead hold his footmarch in Delhi to get more Central funds for the state.



Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy also participated in the yatra and said the BJP would emerge political winner after the assembly elections in 2023.