At Big BJP Meet In Telangana, PM's 'Dynastic Politics' Charge To Return

BJP leaders and officials from all states have come to Telangana for a meeting

The two-day BJP national executive meeting will begin tomorrow in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, where the party will explore ways to expand its footprints in southern states. The party will focus on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and set the agenda for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 by attacking dynastic politics.

This is one issue which has seen the ruling TRS and the BJP coming face to face in the past.

PM Modi during his Telangana visit in May attacked "dynastic parties" in his speeches and attacked the TRS on its home turf. The TRS hit back. Even on the party's foundation day on April 6, PM Modi said, "There are many parties in different states that kept a family above everything else, and there is collusion between them to hide each other's corruption."

The BJP will make "vanshwaad" or dynasty a big political issue in the next Lok Sabha polls, though political experts have raised questions over its own record where many BJP leaders have successfully launched their family into the party.

PM Modi is, however, against giving tickets to sons and daughters of party leaders. In the party MPs meeting in March, PM Modi had said, "Several MPs and party leaders sought tickets in the recent elections for their children and many of them were denied. For those who were not given tickets for their family, the responsibility entirely lies with me."

A BJP official told NDTV there will be a resolution on the current political situation and this issue may become a part of it. A general secretary meeting today in Hyderabad will be held where the agenda of the national executive meeting will be finalised.

Tomorrow morning, BJP chief JP Nadda will chair a meeting of the national office bearers and the executive will begin at 4 pm at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

The BJP has put up posters and billboards in Hyderabad, welcoming top leaders including PM Modi. The ruling TRS has also put up banners countering the BJP's claims. The party has planned a big road show to welcome the party president. The meeting will end on Sunday evening after PM Modi addresses a public meeting.

BJP leaders say they chose Telangana because BJP is expanding rapidly in the state. People are supporting the Garib Kalyan agenda of PM Modi, they say. The assembly election in the state is due next year and the BJP has launched an aggressive campaign. The TRS responded by inducted four BJP municipal corporators yesterday.

An official told NDTV the BJP will review past activities and discuss plans, including the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP is the only party which keeps meeting from time to time, the official said.

An ongoing campaign to strengthen the party at the booth level will be reviewed. The 80-member national executive committee also includes 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees, including Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, leaders of legislative assemblies and state presidents, among others.