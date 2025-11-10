Ande Sri, Poet Who Gave Telangana Its Iconic State Anthem, Dies At 64

Renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri, author of the iconic Telangana State song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," died in Hyderabad. His sudden demise, at 64, has been described as an irreparable loss to the literary and cultural world of Telangana.

Ande Sri, whose original name was Ande Yellanna, was taken to Gandhi Hospital after developing severe health complications at his residence. Despite receiving treatment, he died in the early hours of Monday morning. His last rites are expected to be performed with official honors.

​The poet was best known for penning the 12-stanza composition, "Jaya Jayahe Telangana, Janani Jaya Kethanam," which became the rallying cry of millions during the movement for separate statehood and has been adopted as the official State Anthem.

Born in Rebarthi village of Siddipet district in 1961, Ande Sri's journey to becoming one of the most celebrated figures in Telugu literature was marked by adversity. He grew up as an orphan and, having no formal education, he worked initially as a shepherd and later as a construction labourer.

Despite his lack of formal schooling, he carved a formidable niche for himself in poetry, composing thousands of poems and lyrics.

​His song "Maayamaipothunnadamma Manishanavadu," written for the film Erra Samudram, was a major critical success and was included in the Telugu second-year graduation textbooks by the Andhra Pradesh University's syllabus committee in 2009. He also earned a Nandi Award for Best Lyricist in 2006 for his work on the film Ganga.

​In recognition of his monumental contributions to the Telangana movement and literature, Kakatiya University conferred an honorary doctorate upon him. More recently, in June 2025, the Telangana government honoured him with a cash award of Rs 1 crore during the state Formation Day celebrations.

​Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock, stating that a "towering figure of Telangana literature has fallen." The Chief Minister recalled his association with the poet during the official re-composition and release of the State song.

The Chief Minister said the song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana" stood as the voice of crores of people during the Telangana movement and in the achievement of a separate state.

Revanth Reddy also recalled his close association with Ande Sri after the People's Government came to power, during the composition of the Telangana song with new voices and the ideas shared with the departed soul for the state department.

Expressing condolences, the Chief Minister said that a great Telangana writer left the heavenly abode.

Ande Sri's yeoman services in the achievement of statehood for Telangana are praiseworthy and Telangana people will remember forever, the Chief Minister said, expressing deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed to God the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to perform the last rites of the renowned poet with state honours. State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao was ordered to make arrangements for the same.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the poet's pivotal role in the cultural movement, noting that his songs "strengthened the spirit of the movement."

Ande Sri's heartfelt language and deep connection to the regional identity has ensured his legacy will live on through his timeless works, say his admirers.