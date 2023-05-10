6 Students Die By Suicide In Telangana After Intermediate Exam Results

After the pandemic, everyone was declared provisionally promoted to intermediate second-year

Six students, including three girls, have died by suicide within 24 hours after the declaration of the intermediate exam - equivalent to Classes 11 and 12 - results in Telangana on Tuesday.

Five of the deaths by suicide were reported from Hyderabad, the sixth from Nizamabad.

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram, the police said. At Raidurgam, a 16-year-old girl, also a first-year Intermediate student, died by suicide. A second-year intermediate student died by suicide in Panjagutta.

Two boys, both second-year intermediate students, died by suicide in Neredmet and Saifabad on Tuesday.

A first-year intermediate student, who failed in the exam, died by suicide in Nizamabad's Armoor.

In April, a tribal student who was studying at a government-run residential school in Telangana's Mahbubabad district died by suicide over fears of not getting enough marks to secure an MBBS seat. Gugoloth Krishna scored 892 out of 1,000 marks in his Intermediate exams.

Less than two weeks ago, nine students died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours of declaration of Classes 11 and 12 exam results.

Telangana has had a history of student deaths by suicide after the declaration of intermediate exam results.

In December 2021, after six students died by suicide, the government had declared everyone as "passed" to reduce stress on students so that they could appear in the intermediate final-year exams.

After the Covid pandemic, everyone was declared provisionally promoted to intermediate second-year and exams were held in October, in which 51 per cent failed.