2 Telangana Students Die By Suicide Over Exam "Fear": Cops

Two teenage students died by suicide, 24 hours apart, over exam pressure in Telangana. While a 17-year-old boy died by suicide in Chanda Nagar - a suburb of Hyderabad - on Friday, a first-year college student ended her life at her home in Medak district on Saturday.

Deekshit Raju was an intermediate second-year student at a private college in Miyapur. With his intermediate exams to begin on March 5, he was apparently under immense stress. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan when his family members were not at home, police said.

A day later, another house in another Telangana district was shrouded in grief. Vaishnavi, a first-year BSc student at Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad, had come home in Narsapur in Medak district for Shivratri celebrations.

On Saturday, she locked herself in a room and ended her life. She was allegedly struggling with her studies and was afraid of her impending exams.