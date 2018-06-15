22-Year-Old Woman's Throat Slit By Man In Telangana According to police, the man came to office to discuss something with her and during a heated argument, attacked her with a knife. The girl, who was profusely bleeding, died before she was shifted to hospital by her colleagues.

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused suddenly attacked the woman with knife even as others watched in horror. (Representational) Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his woman friend by slashing her throat in full public view in Telangana's Karimnagar town on Friday, police said.



The incident occurred in Mee Seva Centre near district collector's office. The victim, identified as Rasajna, 22, was working in the online citizen services delivery centre.



According to police, the man came to office to discuss something with her and during a heated argument, attacked her with a knife. The girl, who was profusely bleeding, died before she was shifted to hospital by her colleagues.



According to witnesses, the accused came to her and began an argument. He shouted at her, asking how many people she will betray. At this, the girl sought to take him out of the office, but at the main gate, he suddenly attacked her with knife even as others watched in horror.



Other employees of the centre caught hold of the accused, who tried to slash his wrist after committing the crime. They thrashed him before handing him over to police.



According to officials of Mee Seva Centre, the girl hailing from Ramagundam town has been working at the centre for two months. She was staying at a hostel in Karimnagar.



The attacker, identified as Vamshidhar, also hailed from Ramagundam. According to police, the youth and the girl were known to each other for last three years.



