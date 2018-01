A video of two minors being made to stand upside down and thrashed repeatedly if they tried to relax or sit has emerged in Telangana. The incident reportedly happened at a government hostel in Zaheerabad, over 100 kms from Hyderabad. The class 7 students are residents of the tribal welfare hostel meant for students who can't afford to stay at home and attend school. They are provided food and accommodation to encourage them to continue school.While it's not clear why the students were being punished, the man who is seen whacking them with a stick in the video is reportedly the warden of the hostel.The police say they are unable to take any action as no formal complaint has been filed yet. Sources told NDTV that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office has been alerted, but he hasn't reacted to the video so far.