Xiaomi 13 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, To Be Launched Next Month

Xiaomi 13 could come with at least 12GB of RAM

Xiaomi 13 is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. The smartphone is expected to be the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship model. Ahead of the official announcement from the company, the Xiaomi 13 smartphone has been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, also hinting at its key specifications. The upcoming phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Geekbench listing suggests that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi scored 497 points on single-core performance and 5,089 points on multi-core performance.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows the purported Xiaomi 13 with model number 2211133C in development. As per the listing, the smartphone could get Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also shows that the phone would support 10.96GB of memory. This translates to 12GB RAM on paper. The smartphone is suggested to run on Android 13 with an added layer of MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The Xiaomi 13 has reportedly scored 1,497 points in single-core testing and 5,089 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The actual performance of the Xiaomi phone may vary as the listed scores could be of a prototype.

Previously, an alleged render of the purported Xiaomi 13 has also been leaked, which showed the device sporting a white shade with curved edges, minimal bezels, and a hole punch display design. A triple rear camera unit was also seen on the render, arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel in a square-shaped island along with the LED flash, similar to that of the recent iPhone models.

Meanwhile, alleged renders of the Xiaomi 13 Pro showed the Pro moniker of the upcoming flagship device from Xiaomi in Black colour, featuring a hole-punch display. The Pro device was seen sporting a similar triple rear camera unit to the vanilla Xiaomi 13 model, arranged in the upper left corner of the device. Further, the power button and the volume rockers were seen on the left spine of the smartphone. The microphone and IR blaster were seen at the top of the handset.