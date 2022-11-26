Xiaomi 13 Leaked Renders Tip Colourways, Triple Rear Cameras: Details

Xiaomi 13 is expected to debut as a successor of Xiaomi 12 (pictured)

Xiaomi 13 is expected to go official in the smartphone company's home country on December 1. Ahead of its formal debut, images of the flagship smartphone have surfaced on microblogging site Weibo offering insights into the design and key specifications of the handset. The leaked renders show the Xiaomi 13 in blue and brown shades. It is seen featuring a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup. The upcoming smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Multiple users have shared the alleged renders of Xiaomi 13 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The renders show the upcoming handset in brown and blue colour options. It is seen to have a triple rear camera setup at the rear arranged in a square-shaped camera island. The camera module has a white shade and Leica branding on it. This is in line with past leaks. The brown colour variant of Xiaomi 13 seems to have a leather texture as well.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are largely speculated to be launched on December 1 in China. A recent Geekbench listing allegedly confirmed the presence of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Xiaomi 13. The handset was listed with model number 2211133C with Android 13-based MIUI 14. The listing suggested at least 12GB RAM on the smartphone as well. Early renders of the smartphone have suggested a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 series is said to sport a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to feature 6.65-inch curved display. It could come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Since there's no official announcement from Xiaomi about the 13 series yet, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.