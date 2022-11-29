Vivo X90 Pro+ to Xiaomi 13: New Flagship Smartphones May Feature Samsung's E6 OLED Panel

Vivo X90 Pro+ was recently launched in China

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S23 Ultra with E6 AMOLED LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) 3.0 display next year. Besides the Samsung flagship device, the screen of the flagship offerings from other major smartphone brands, which are also set to be unveiled next year, would be dominated by Samsung E6 OLED panels. The recently launched Vivo X90 Pro+ features the E6 AMOLED LTPO screen with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. The upcoming iQoo 11 is also confirmed to come with an E6 OLED panel. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are also tipped to get the E6 LTPO display.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ was recently launched in China with a 6.78-inch (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) Quad HD+ E6 AMOLED LTPO screen. The display offers 1440Hz PWM dimming, up to 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Similarly, Vivo's sub-brand iQoo is also gearing up to unveil the iQoo 11 smartphone with an E6 OLED panel featuring 2K resolution and a 120Hz LTPO 4.0 display. The display would offer up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and up to 1,440Hz PWM system.

The Xiaomi 13 series — including the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro — which is scheduled to debut on December 1, are also rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also tipped to come with an E6 AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with a peak brightness of 2,200+ nits. The display of Samsung's upcoming flagship could offer a touch sampling rate of 960Hz. Its PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) frequency is said to be below 2,000Hz.

Samsung is supplying OLED displays for Apple's iPhone 14 series this year. Other leading suppliers like LG and BOE also reportedly provide displays for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.