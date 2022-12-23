Redmi K60 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Leaks Suggest Redmi K60E Could Run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200

The Redmi K60 series will succeed the popular Redmi K50

Redmi K60 series, which is said to include the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E, has been confirmed to launch in China in December. The launch date was recently leaked by a tipster, but has now been officially confirmed by the Chinese company. Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi K60 series will debut in China on December 27. Leaks about the series' expected specifications have also surfaced ahead of launch, providing an insight into what to expect. A set of leaks on Weibo have also detailed the expected specifications for the lineup, hinting that the Redmi K60 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

According to the Redmi website in China, the Redmi K60 series will launch in China at a New Year's conference on December 27. The website mentions that the reveal is scheduled for 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) and gives an option to interested customers to book the handset in advance. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had also teased the same launch date for the K60 series on Thursday. The handsets are also tipped to go on sale starting December 31.

Meanwhile, specifications for the upcoming Redmi K60 series seemed to have leaked on Chinese social networking website Weibo. Tipster Mukesh Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted the leaks and tweeted out a detailed list of specifications. According to the leak, the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipsets, respectively.

The leak also mentions that all three phones will pack a 5,500mAh battery, with the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60E said to support 67W fast charging, while the Redmi K60 Pro is expected to support 120W fast charging.

Both the Redmi K60 and the Redmi K60 Pro are also expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla Redmi K60 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch quad-HD+ display, with 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to the 64-megapixel main sensor, the handset is said to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.