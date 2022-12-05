Realme 10 Pro Series Malaysia Price Details Leaked Ahead of December 8 Launch

Launch event of Realme 10 Pro series will start at 12:30pm IST

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G were unveiled in China last month and are set to go official in other global markets including India and Malaysia on December 8. Just days ahead of the launch, a new leak has suggested the price details of the Malaysian variants of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood. Both handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the price details of the Malaysian variants of the Realme 10 Pro series. According to the tipster, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Realme 10 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is said to come with a price tag of MYR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 33,600) for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage model.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G series was unveiled in China last month. The Realme 10 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Realme 10 Pro costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The India launch of the Realme 10 Pro 5G series is set to take place on December 8 at 12:30pm IST and the smartphones are confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Chinese variants of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G run on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 and pack a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G features Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The Realme 10 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary snapper. Both phones feature a 16-megapixel front shooter. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.