Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ AnTuTu Benchmark Score Hints at Underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of 1,094,959 points

Highlights Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is expected to offer improved energy efficiency

The Oppo Reno 9 series will debut in China on November 24

Oppo Reno 9 series is slated to debut in China on Thursday. The upcoming lineup is said to include the standard Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The company recently confirmed that this lineup will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Previous reports suggested that this chipset would be reserved only for the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. Now, the AnTuTu benchmark score of the smartphone has been spotted online. Notably, the listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ comes with an underclocked chipset.

AnTuTu shared a post on Weibo revealing that it had come across an Oppo smartphone with the model number PWG110. This handset is believed to be the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. It has achieved a total benchmark score of 1,094,959 points. The listing reveals a CPU score of 257,844 points, a GPU score of 470,619, and a UX score of 178,207 points.

Notably, the listing for the purported Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ suggests that it will be powered by an underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This chipset includes a 3.0GHz Kryo Prime CPU core, three 2.5GHz Kryo Gold CPU cores, and four 1.8GHz Kryo Silver CPU cores. It is also paired with an Adreno 730 GPU.

The listed Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ model also comes with a 120Hz display and runs on Android 12. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

AnTuTu suggests that the underclocked chipset featured in the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ may offer improved energy efficiency. It is also said to offer similar performance to previously released smartphones with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In comparison, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered Asus ROG Phone 6 that currently sits at the top of the AnTuTu performance ranking has a benchmark score of 1,117,077 points. The Oppo Reno 9 series is set to launch in China on November 24 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).