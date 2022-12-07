Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set Launched in India: Price, Specifications

This India-only collectable set is priced at Rs. 45,999 and will go on sale from December 13.

It includes a House of the Dragon-inspired special collectable dragon egg

Highlights

  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
  • Fans can pre-book this collectable set from December 8 at 12pm
  • The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set in India on Wednesday. In collaboration with Warners Bros. Discovery, this India-only offering celebrates the HBO Original series House of the Dragon. This collectable set will include the Oppo Reno 8 Pro handset, along with a special collectable dragon egg and several other House of the Dragon-inspired accessories. The regular Oppo Reno 8 Pro was launched in India earlier this year in July. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set is priced at Rs. 45,999. The pre-booking for the phone opens on December 8 at 12pm. This collectable set from Oppo will go on sale in India on December 13 via Flipkart.

It contains the Glazed Black variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphone. There is also a House of the Dragon-inspired collectable dragon egg, along with a House Targaryen phone cover, a dragon SIM eject pin, a dragon emblem phone holder, and a Targaryen sigil key chain. In addition, the set comes with a scroll that welcomes fans into the House of Fire & Blood.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, this limited-edition set will include the Glazed Black variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. This smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

For optics, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing snapper. Its screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it features an under-display fingerprint sensor. This Oppo smartphone includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

