Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set Launched in India: Price, Specifications

It includes a House of the Dragon-inspired special collectable dragon egg

Highlights Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

Fans can pre-book this collectable set from December 8 at 12pm

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set in India on Wednesday. In collaboration with Warners Bros. Discovery, this India-only offering celebrates the HBO Original series House of the Dragon. This collectable set will include the Oppo Reno 8 Pro handset, along with a special collectable dragon egg and several other House of the Dragon-inspired accessories. The regular Oppo Reno 8 Pro was launched in India earlier this year in July. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set is priced at Rs. 45,999. The pre-booking for the phone opens on December 8 at 12pm. This collectable set from Oppo will go on sale in India on December 13 via Flipkart.

It contains the Glazed Black variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphone. There is also a House of the Dragon-inspired collectable dragon egg, along with a House Targaryen phone cover, a dragon SIM eject pin, a dragon emblem phone holder, and a Targaryen sigil key chain. In addition, the set comes with a scroll that welcomes fans into the House of Fire & Blood.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, this limited-edition set will include the Glazed Black variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. This smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

For optics, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing snapper. Its screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it features an under-display fingerprint sensor. This Oppo smartphone includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.