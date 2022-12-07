OnePlus 11 Live Images Leaked, Offer Close Look at Rear Camera Module: Report

The OnePlus 11 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 10 Pro

Highlights OnePlus 11 confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

It may pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

The OnePlus 11 may sport a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO curved display

OnePlus 11 is said to be the next flagship smartphone from the Shenzhen company. Several leaks and rumours have tipped the design, specifications, and other details of the purported handset. This OnePlus phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Ahead of the debut of the handset, alleged live images have surfaced online, offering a close look at its triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 11 also appears to sport a curved display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch camera. In addition, this smartphone is believed to be codenamed Udon.

According to a MySmartPrice report, OnePlus has begun testing the OnePlus 11 in India with the help of OnePlus Community testers in the country. As mentioned earlier, this smartphone has been codenamed Udon. The leaked live images indicate that this OnePlus smartphone could sport a curved display with a centrally-placed hole-punch slot.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Furthermore, the leaked image of the camera module suggests that the OnePlus 11 could sport a similar camera layout as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Its camera module appears to feature four cutouts, with three housing the image sensors and the fourth carrying the LED flash.

The OnePlus 11 is said to also feature volume rockers on the left side and a power button on the right side of the handset. This smartphone will reportedly include the OnePlus alert slider. OnePlus has confirmed that this smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11 is likely to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. It could come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. There is expected to be a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.