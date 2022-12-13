Mac Models Spotted in Steam's November Hardware and Software Survey: All Details

The Mac14,6 model was recently spotted on Geekbecnch with 96GB of RAM

Apple is believed to be working on bringing new MacBook models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets in 2023. There is not much known about these rumoured devices at this point. However, two unreleased Mac models were recently spotted in the Steam Hardware and Software November 2022 survey. It is worth noting that one of the devices was previously spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, and is believed to be a new MacBook Pro model that runs on an M2 Max processor.

Two MacBook models — Mac14,6 and Mac15,4 — were recently spotted in the Steam November 2022 survey by MacRumors. The monthly survey is intended to collect data on the types of computer hardware and software gamers are using on Steam. Notably, both of these MacBook models are listed with zero percentage use, which suggests that they aren't being used for gaming at the moment.

However, the presence of these devices on the survey could be an indicator that Apple has started testing its upcoming Apple M2 Max chipset. In addition, the Mac14,6 model was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. It is said to be a MacBook Pro with 96GB of RAM running on macOS v13.2 (Build 22D21).

According to the Geekbench listing, the Apple M2 Max processor could pack 12 cores with a base frequency of 3.54GHz. It is said to include a 128KB L1 instruction cache, 64KB L1 data cache, and 4MB L2 cache. This purported MacBook Pro model achieved a single-core score of 1,853 points and a multi-core score of 13,855 points.

At the moment, there are no details available regarding the 'Mac15,4' model. According to a recent report, the Cupertino company could be working on a Mac Pro, which will be powered by a new SoC. Rumoured to be named the M2 Extreme, this Apple chipset is expected to outperform the current M2 chip, and the rumoured M2 Max, M2 Pro, and M2 Ultra chipsets. This chip is said to pack up to four times the number of CPU cores as the M2 Max.