Lava X3 (2022) With 4,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India From December 27: All Details

Lava X3 (2022) costs Rs. 6,999 for its sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

The Lava X3 (2022) sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights

  • Lava X3 (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • It gets an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Lava X3 (2022) boots Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box

Lava X3 (2022) is an entry-level smartphone that was launched in India last week. It comes with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. This Lava smartphone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that also offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The Lava X3 (2022) is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 7 hours of video streaming support.

Lava X3 (2022) price in India, first sale date

The Lava X3 (2022) is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for its sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Its Amazon listing has now revealed it will go on sale in India starting from December 27. This smartphone is offered in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue.

Pre-booking for this Lava smartphone began earlier this week on Tuesday. Customers can get the Lava ProBuds N11 neckband earphones worth Rs. 2,999 free of cost for pre-ordering the Lava X3 (2022), the company says.

Lava X3 (2022) specifications, features

It gets a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Lava X3 (2022) packs a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. This Lava smartphone boots Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

There is a dual rear camera setup, including an 8-megapixel main sensor and a secondary VGA sensor. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in a teardrop-shaped notch on the front. These camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos.

The Lava X3 (2022) comes with face-unlock technology and features a fingerprint sensor on the back. It has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

