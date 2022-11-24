Lava Blaze NXT Set to Launch in India on November 25, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G37 SoC

Lava Blaze NXT is said to borrow its design from the Lava Blaze (pictured)

Lava Blaze NXT is set to launch in India on November 25. The company has teased the design of this upcoming handset. It appears to sport a flat screen with volume rockers and a power button on the left side. Lava has not delved into further details surrounding this upcoming smartphone. A reliable tipster has suggested that the Lava Blaze NXT could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Lava shared a post on Wednesday teasing the arrival of the Lava Blaze NXT in India. A microsite has since gone live on Amazon that confirms that this smartphone will launch in India on November 25 at 12am IST. It will arrive as an Amazon Specials product.

The remaining details surrounding the Lava Blaze NXT are still under wraps. However, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) has suggested that this smartphone may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it might pack a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.

The Lava Blaze NXT is said to get a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It may feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is expected to be priced under the Rs. 10,000 mark. The tipster claims that the Lava Blaze NXT borrows most of its design and specifications from the Lava Blaze. The only notable difference is the chipset. The Lava Blaze was launched in India earlier this year in July for Rs. 8,699. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.