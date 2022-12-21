Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Surface Online, Leaked Images Hint at 256GB Storage

The Google Pixel Tablet will feature a customisable Material You design

Google has confirmed a 2023 release for its upcoming Pixel Tablet. The specifications and details about the device remain unclear, despite some leaks ahead of its official release. However, we might just have received the most concrete leak for the tablet thus far. The Pixel Tablet was reportedly spotted on Facebook Marketplace, along with the charging dock that doubles as a speaker. The leaked images of the device surfaced on Twitter on Monday.

Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) posted images of the Pixel Tablet and the speaker docking station listed on sale for $400 (roughly Rs 33,000) on Facebook Marketplace. The listing suggests that the tablet was a pre-release version of the upcoming 2023 Pixel Tablet. In the leaked photos, the tablet is switched on and is seen running the Pixel launcher. The homescreen hints at a host of Google apps, including the Play Store. There's a camera icon visible on the homescreen as well.

The photos also hint at 256GB of onboard storage on the device. The tablet shown in the listing appears to feature black bezels and it's shown in a black colour variant. However, the listing gives no further hardware specifications or details about the Pixel Tablet.

It does, however, suggest some details of the charging speaker dock and shows the tablet resting on it. Google had first teased the charging speaker dock back in October when the company revealed more details on the upcoming Pixel Tablet.

Tablets are at home 80% of the day—so we set out to reimagine what a tablet can be.#GooglePixelTablet + Charging Speaker Dock coming 2023¹ ✨



🎵 Enhanced audio

🗣️ Hands-free help w/ #GoogleAssistant²

🖼️ Dock photo display

🔋 Always ready#MadeByGoogle



¹,²See video for info pic.twitter.com/J3nScV0Evm — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Google had mentioned that most tablets are used at home for 80 percent of the day, which is why they designed the dock for a home experience. The company had said that the dock would feature enhanced audio capabilities, hands-free Google Assistant help, and dock photo display.

The Pixel Tablet will be powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip and will feature a customisable Material You design. In September, the tablet's specifications were reportedly leaked when some units were sent to India for engineering validation testing. The reports tipped the Pixel tablet to come in 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants and feature a 10.95-inch display.