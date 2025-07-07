Google Offers Free Battery Replacements For Pixel Phones. Check If You Are Eligible

Google is offering a free battery replacement or a compensation of $100 (Rs 8,500) for Pixel 6a users, including in India, experiencing battery drain and overheating issues. The company will also implement a mandatory Android 16 update to all Pixel 6a devices to improve battery efficiency and reduce overheating risks, with rollout starting July 8, 2025.

"The battery replacement program provides one battery replacement at no charge for eligible Pixel 6a devices following an initial eligibility check and physical inspection of your device," said Google.

Also Read | Here's Why Labubu Dolls Are Being Linked To Mesopotamian Demon 'Pazuzu'

Who is eligible and how to check eligibility?

All eligible Pixel 6a users can get their batteries replaced for free at authorised service centres. The users can opt for a cash payout of Rs8,500 via Payoneer or $150 (Rs12,700) in Google Store credit.

Google said that the battery replacement will be available starting July 21, 2025, at walk-in repair centres in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and India. Via mail-in repair service, it will be available for customers in the US and India.

Additional battery replacement capability is expected in Japan, France, some other parts of Europe, and Australia soon.

Also Read | From Micromanager To Favoritist: Ghazal Alagh Lists 8 Types Of Bosses That Make Top Employees Quit

Follow these three steps to check eligibility:

Step 1: Visit Google's dedicated eligibility checker page

Step 2: Enter your device's IMEI number

Step 3: Submit the email ID linked to the device

What are the conditions?

Google clarified that devices with liquid damage or significant physical damage may not qualify for the free battery service. Out-of-warranty issues like broken screens may incur a service fee.

"Before we start any repairs, we'll provide a cost estimate. You then have the option to proceed with the repair or have your device returned to you," noted Google.

"Payments will be converted to your local currency and the final amount will be calculated using the exchange rate in effect at the time you select your support option," it added.