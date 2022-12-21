Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets in Development: Report

Apple TV app allows access to premium content, including Apple TV+ subscription service

Apple TV app for Android smartphones and tablets is in development and expected to be released soon, as per a new report. The app, which gives access to Apple's vast library of premium movies and video content, as well as the Apple TV+ subscription streaming service, is currently available on various Apple platforms including iOS, tvOS, and macOS, as well as various other non-Apple platforms such as Android TV, Fire TV, webOS, and current-generation gaming consoles. With availability on Android, the service will be expanded to include a huge demographic of users, as Apple hopes to build on its growing services business.

The information of the Apple TV app releasing soon on Android comes via a tweet by tipster ShrimpApplePro. The tipster mentions that the app is still currently in the internal beta testing stage, and will soon be released for everyone on compatible Android smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, the Apple Music app could also be getting an update, but it's unclear as to what new features might be rolled out with this update, if at all. Of course, none of this information is confirmed as of now.

As mentioned, the Apple TV app is already available for Android TV, and works on various devices from different brands running the operating system including televisions and streaming devices. Android TV is different from Android, which is the core operating system meant for smartphones and tablets, and the Apple TV app is currently not available on Android.

Although Apple's various services were initially launched only on its own platforms and meant as value-additions for its own hardware products, the California-based company has since expanded its service suite to work on hardware products from various other companies as well. Apart from Android TV, the Apple TV app also works on Amazon Fire TV, some Samsung Tizen and LG webOS models, and current-generation gaming consoles. If the app does indeed launch on Android, it will greatly expand the reach of the service and make it accessible to many more users.

The Apple TV app provides access to movies and various other video content, with users able to purchase or rent individual titles as needed, as well as the Apple TV+ subscription streaming service. Priced at Rs. 99 per month on its own, Apple TV+ has its own range of movies and TV shows available to stream, including popular content such as Ted Lasso, winner of the 2022 Oscar for Best Picture Coda, and more.