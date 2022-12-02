Google Announces Powerful Android, Wear OS Features, Rolls Out Adds Digital Car Key Sharing

Google is also rolling out new collage styles for Google Photos.

Google has introduced a lineup of new features coming to Android devices across various categories such as entertainment, messaging, accessibility, security and multi-device functionality. One of the most notable features announced by Google is a Reading mode app that enforces a system-wide reading mode that makes it easier to read. The company is also rolling out useful features for wearables running on Wear OS, such as swipe features and an updated Google Keep app. Users will also have access to a new YouTube search widget.

The search giant has also announced new collage templates for the Google Photos app, the ability to reply to specific messages on the Messages app, a safety alert feature on your Google account profile picture, and a smoother casting experience from the Google TV app.

Google has also announced remote and secure sharing of digital car keys across both Android and iOS devices and new emoji sticker combos via Emoji Kitchen on Google Keyboard.

The reading mode app, available to download from the Play Store, lets you customise contrast, text size, and font across all web pages and apps. The Play Store listing states that the app integrates into the phone's quick settings for easy access at all times, providing an uncluttered reading experience. The app also supports text-to-speech and multiple themes, including a dark mode.

Google is also bringing new swipe features and an updated Google Keep app to its Wear OS for smartwatches. Users will now also be able to start tracking their workout hands-free with the “Hey Google” voice prompt.

New entertainment updates will add a YouTube search widget that lets users access their subscriptions, library and Shorts from their home screen. Google is also rolling out new collage styles for Google Photos. The Google TV app will offer improved casting to TV with a single tap and lets you browse titles across streaming services, while also doubling as a handy remote control for your Android TV.

The company's latest updates follow recent improvements to Gmail and Google Workspace apps which included better search capabilities for the email client and file sharing options in Google Meet. Last week, the internet giant also started testing additional emoji reactions — similar to WhatsApp, Telegram and Slack — for its Messages app.