Zen & The Art Of Handling Netas: Watch Officer Calmly Facing MLAs' Fury

The officer, Ganapathy Raja, keeps his arms and refuses to react.
The lawmakers were apparently enraged that the officer did not jump to his feet the moment they walked into his room. It was an unforgiveable offence, they decided, and went on to unleash their full lung power on the officer.
The shouting soon degenerated into manhandling and abusive language. Even policemen could not stop the lawmakers, who had come with complaints about nominations for local body polls.
Four legislators, three of the Congress and one from the DMK, are among 10 people charged with obstructing an officer from doing his duty.
The high-handed ways of politicians dealing with bureaucrats has often sparked outrage when caught on video, but very little has changed.