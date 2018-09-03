Student Arrested Over Anti-BJP Slogans At Tamil Nadu BJP Chief On A Plane

A local court has remanded Sofia to 15 days of judicial custody.

A woman was arrested at the Tuticorin airport in Tamil Nadu on Monday for raising anti-BJP slogans at Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

28-Year-Old Lois Sofia, an Indian research scholar in Canada, and Ms Soundararajan were coming to Tuticorin in the same flight. She raised the slogan in the plane when the BJP leader, a co-passenger seated in the front row, came near Sofia to take his bag.

Sofia allegedly raised the slogan: "Down with Modi - BJP - RSS fascist government". She was arrested after the plane landed in Tuticorin and the BJP leader filed a police complaint.

A video recorded after the plane landed shows an agitated Soundararajan asking "How can she shout like that? This is not a public forum."

"I suspect there is some extremist organisation behind her," she said, "She doesn't appear like an ordinary passenger. I felt my life is under threat."

#WATCH BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with a co-passenger at Tuticorin airport. The passenger who has now been detained had allegedly raised 'Fascist BJP Govt down down' slogan #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/TzfyQn3IOo — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018

Police registered cases of "public nuisance" and "attempt to cause alarm". A local court has remanded Sofia to 15 days of judicial custody.

Sofia, a writer and a mathematician, has campaigned against the Sterlite Copper Plant in Tuticorin and the Chennai - Salem eight lane expressway. The Tamil Nadu government has shut down the plant after thirteen people were shot dead by police after a one lakh strong public march against the plant turned went awry in May. Sophia in a tweet before her arrest wrote: "I am on a flight with Tamilisai Soundararajan and really want to shout out "Down with Modi - BJP - RSS fascist government. Will I be kicked off the flight".

Her father has filed a police complaint against the Tamil Nadu BJP chief and few others for "criminal intimidation". The police has not yet registered any case.

DMK Chief M K Stalin has slammed the arrest and has demanded Sofia's release. Repeating her slogan in his tweet, Mr Stalin asked: "If you'd put behind bars all those who raise such slogans, how many lakh people would you jail?".

