Video: 4 Dead After Crane Crashes At Tamil Nadu's Ranipet Temple Festival

The incident was reported from the Draupathi temple at Nemelli in Tamil Nadu

Four people were killed and at least five others injured after a crane crashed at a temple festival in Tamil Nadu last evening, the police said.

The incident was reported from the Draupathi temple at Tamil Nadu's Ranipet.

About eight people were on the crane to receive garlands from the devotees when the incident occurred.

Witnesses say the crane carrying idols of God and Goddesses crashed abruptly at around 8.15 pm. The procession was part of the Draupathi Amman festival that is held after Pongal.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the crane crashing to the ground as panic-stricken people run around.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

"A part of the crane was on a higher ground. This soil imbalance appears to have caused the crane to topple. Investigation is underway," said Deepa Satyan, Superintendent of Police, Renipet.

Ranipet Collector Bhaskara Pandiyan said the crane operator has been taken into custody.

"There was no permission or intimation for using the crane at the temple festival. It is a private temple," Mr Pandiyan said.