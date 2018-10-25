18 Rebel AIADMK Lawmakers' Disqualification Confirmed By Madras High Court

Disqualified AIADMK legislators who support TTV Dhinakar at Tirunelveli

A court decision on 18 lawmakers in Tamil Nadu today can have a huge impact on the state's AIADMK government. The Madras High Court is likely to announce its verdict on whether 18 rebel AIADMK lawmakers loyal to ousted party leader VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran stand disqualified.

Last year, the assembly Speaker had disqualified the lawmakers invoking the anti-defection law after they wrote to the governor seeking the removal of Chief Minister E Palaniswami or EPS.

If the court cancels their disqualification, the state government will lose its majority in the assembly even though the 18 lawmakers will also lose their seats.

If the lawmakers are disqualified, there will be by-elections for 18 seats, along with two more that have been vacant since the death of members.

The high court had given a split verdict in June, after which the Supreme Court had appointed a third judge, Justice Sathyanarayana, to give his orders.

For the disqualified lawmakers, it meant another resort break as their leader Dhinakaran put them up at a property in Courtrallam, 600 km from capital Chennai. They were seen in photos taking a dip in a river considered holy in the state.

There is also a possibility of TTV Dhinakaran arm-twisting Chief Minister EPS and his deputy O Panneerselvam or OPS to take control of the government and the AIADMK

There is speculation that more ruling party legislators could switch their allegiance to the rebel camp, bringing down the government, if the court cancels the disqualification of the 18 lawmakers.

With 20 vacant seats, the Tamil Nadu assembly's strength is down from 234 to 214. The ruling party, with 116 members, is well above the half-way mark of 107. If the rebel lawmakers are reinstated, however, the total will rise to 232 and the AIADMK will be left one lawmaker short of a simple majority (117) and the government could potentially fall in case of a vote. There is also a possibility of Dhinakaran arm-twisting Chief Minister EPS and his deputy O Panneerselvam or OPS to take control of the government and the party.

The ruling EPS-OPS faction is hoping that if their disqualification is reversed, some of the rebels could return, ending the need to depend on the Sasikala-Dhinakaran camp for survival.

VK Sasikala was jailed for corruption just as she was about to become chief minister after J Jayalalithaa's death

Last year, the AIADMK, then under Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran, had moved all the party's legislators to another tourist resort outside Chennai to guard them from then chief minister OPS, who had rebelled against Ms Sasikala's dominance. After Ms Sasikala was jailed, EPS and OPS buried their differences and removed her.

Ms Sasikala, a long-time aide of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, took control of the party after her death in December 2016 and was about to take charge as chief minister when she was jailed for corruption. She was removed as AIADMK chief but continued to control the dissident group from jail, along with her nephew, who won the RK Nagar seat of Ms Jayalalithaa in by-polls a year ago.